China blocks India US proposal at UN to label Sajid Mir as 'global terrorist' again, here's what India said

China blocks India-US proposal at UN to label Sajid Mir as 'global terrorist' again, here's what India said

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 4:14:05 PM IST (Updated)

In a stern response, an Indian representative at the United Nations counter-terror meeting said "Injustice still continues to elude victims of Mumbai terror attacks".

China yet again blocked a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations (UN) to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. Mir is wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The US and co-designated by India had moved a proposal to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist and subject him to asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.
What India said
