Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeworld News

China auto sales down 7.1% in first half of 2022

China auto sales down 7.1% in first half of 2022

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

China’s auto sales have suffered from consumer jitters over an economic downturn as well as shortages of processor chips and disruption of global supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China auto sales down 7.1% in first half of 2022
China’s auto sales fell 7.1 percent in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier but demand in the industry’s biggest global market picked up in June, according to an industry group. Sales from January to June totalled 12 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported by the official China News Agency.
It said that was an estimate based on data from major companies, suggesting it might change later.
June sales rose 20.9 percent over a year earlier to 2.4 million, CAAM said. The one-sentence report gave no details on sales of electric cars or other vehicle types. China’s auto sales have suffered from consumer jitters over an economic downturn as well as shortages of processor chips and disruption of global supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The downturn squeezes cash flow for global automakers that are looking to China to drive sales growth and are spending billions of dollars to meet government sales quotas for electric vehicles.
Also read:
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Next Article

Mahindra spells out EV roadmap starting with XUV400 launch in September

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More