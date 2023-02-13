China alleges over 10 US high-altitude balloons illegally flown in its airspace

Tensions between the US and China escalate as accusations are made over high-altitude surveillance balloons and other incidents in the South China Sea.

The United States and China are embroiled in a new crisis as accusations fly between the two nations over the operation of high-altitude surveillance balloons. On Monday, China alleged that over the past year, more than 10 US high-altitude balloons had flown in its airspace without permission. The accusation came after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details about the alleged US balloons or how they had been dealt with. He also did not specify whether the balloons had government or military links. However, he stated that it was "common" for US balloons to enter the airspace of other countries illegally.

Wang went on to say that the US should "first reflect on itself and change course, rather than smear and instigate a confrontation." China maintains that the balloon shot down by the US was an unmanned airship designed for meteorological research that had been blown off course. It has accused the US of overreacting by shooting it down and threatened to take unspecified action in response.

Following the incident, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing, which many had hoped would ease tensions over Taiwan, trade, human rights, and Chinese actions in the disputed South China Sea.

On Monday, the Philippines accused a Chinese coast guard ship of targeting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the South China Sea. The Philippine government called it a "blatant" violation of Manila's sovereign rights. China claims virtually all of the strategic waterway and has been steadily building up its maritime forces and island outposts.

Meanwhile, tensions between the US and China have continued to escalate, with a US fighter jet shooting down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. This was the fourth such downing in eight days in an extraordinary chain of events over US airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.

The Chinese balloon shot down by the US was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a massive, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, according to the Biden administration. The US has since placed economic restrictions on six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its response to the incident.

The US House of Representatives also voted unanimously to condemn China for a "brazen violation" of US sovereignty and efforts to "deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns."

General Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and the US Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters that part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns was a "heightened alert" following the alleged Chinese spy balloon.

In conclusion, the situation between the US and China is tense, with accusations and counter-accusations flying between the two nations. Both sides appear to be on high alert, and it remains to be seen whether tensions will ease or escalate further.