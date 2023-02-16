Regarding cryptocurrencies, Munger believes that governments made a huge mistake in allowing their proliferation. He believes that cryptos are "worthless" and that they will only cause harm. According to Munger, nothing has done more good than traditional currencies, and it is ridiculous that anyone would choose to invest in cryptocurrencies.
Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is a man who never shies away from expressing his opinions. In an interview to CNBC, he made some strong statements on various topics, ranging from cryptocurrencies to Chinese stocks to the global political scenario.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting
Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Regarding cryptocurrencies, Munger believes that governments made a huge mistake in allowing their proliferation. He believes that cryptos are "worthless" and that they will only cause harm. According to Munger, nothing has done more good than traditional currencies, and it is ridiculous that anyone would choose to invest in cryptocurrencies.
Moving on to Chinese stocks, Munger believes that investors can find better value in Chinese stocks. In his view, there is extra risk associated with investing in Chinese stocks, but this risk is worth running because of the extra value that can be gained.
Munger also believes that the Chinese leader is a smart, practical person. He noted that Ukraine was a cakewalk for Russia, but Taiwan is not, and he believes that Taiwan is off the table for a long time. His comments suggest that he believes that the situation between China and Taiwan is much more complex than the situation between Russia and Ukraine.
Finally, Munger commented on the Chinese electric vehicle market. He noted that Tesla reduced its prices twice in China last year, while BYD increased its prices. Munger believes that BYD is much ahead of Tesla in China, and that BYD's manufacturing space would amount to a big percentage of Manhattan Island. This suggests that Munger is bullish on BYD and believes that the company has a bright future in the Chinese market.
Also Read: Tesla fires dozens of employees day after Autopilot workers announced union campaign: Report
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 3:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!