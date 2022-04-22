Change in political culture not constitutional amendments will not solve Sri Lanka’s crises: Ex-Army chief

"Bringing in a raft of constitutional amendments and abolishing the presidential system of governance is not the panacea for the current crises in debt-ridden Sri Lanka ," former Army Chief Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has said, as he underscored the need for a change in the political culture in the island nation.

Sri Lanka's principal Opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), on Thursday presented a constitutional amendment bill that among other provisions seeks to abolish the presidential system of governance, in existence in the country since 1978, and replace it with a system that reinforces constitutional democracy.

You have to take action against a school principal whenever he abuses a child in the school rather than abolishing the principal's post, Fonseka, now a SJB legislator, told Parliament on Thursday. The move by the SJB came in the backdrop of massive protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Sri Lanka Podujana (Peramuna)-led government over the country's worst economic crisis.

The SJB presented the draft 21st constitution amendment bill to the secretary-general of parliament with proposals including the abolition of the current executive presidential system. "I don't see how a constitutional amendment would help Sri Lanka. What we need is a change in the political culture. Neither a constitutional amendment nor the appointment of an interim government is going to help Sri Lanka at that moment," the Daily Mirror newspaper quoted Fonseka as saying in Parliament.

Fonseka, 72, said the ruling party and the opposition are taking pot-shots at each other and taking refuge in unnecessary blame-game because of which there has been no solution to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country. "Our country is in debt to the whole world and we have even said we are bankrupt indirectly at official levels," Fonseka told Parliament.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has turned into a full-blown political crisis after a March 31 protest turned violent with the police attacking protesters. The protesters are demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

The opposition has been considering a no-confidence motion against the government and an impeachment motion against the president.

However, Fonseka believed that a no-confidence would not bring a permanent solution to the country's current turmoil. Even if an interim government is formed, if it is going to be another part of the failing government, we cannot support it for the sake of our conscience. That doesn't give the solution to the general public, he asserted.

Fonseka said the youth protesting in the streets want a change in the country's political culture, and must receive the public's support. "Those who are protesting in the streets want a change in the political culture. Those youths who stage protests have our blessings and backing. I would like to tell these youths in the street not to give up their struggle. Their victory is at hand. I would also like to appeal to the public to support and provide them with what they need," he argued.

The powerful Rajapaksa family tightened their grip on power after their massive victory in the general elections in August 2020, which allowed them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers and install close family members in key positions. In his 2019 presidential bid, Rajapaksa won a convincing mandate for a presidency during which he sought full presidential powers over Parliament.

Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

The island nation is witnessing large-scale protests against the government's mishandling of the debt-ridden economy - the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history. Last week, the Sri Lankan government said it would temporarily default on USD 35.5 billion in foreign debt as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine made it impossible to make payments to overseas creditors.