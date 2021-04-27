CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19 Updated : April 27, 2021 08:19:44 IST The first-of-its-kind country-specific global task force to address a public health crisis in another country was addressed by US Secretary of State Tony Blinken. These US companies are coordinating with the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Published : April 27, 2021 08:19 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply