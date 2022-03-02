The internet is flooded with heartbreaking visuals of Ukraine nationals, men and women, old and young, rich and poor, evacuating their homes, moving towards safer places as Russian troops capture their land. Their distressed, hopeless faces are painful to watch, but the most heart-touching pictures are of residents carrying their dogs and cats along, not abandoning them to starve and die in a war-torn country.

While running through these images, I came across a restaurant named Cat Cafe located in Lviv, a western Ukrainian city, 550 kilometers away from Kyiv. Pictures of this restaurant started circulating on social media following the Russian invasion.

Marta and Serhii

The cafeteria is run by Serhii and Marta, who are parents to 20 cats that are the charm of their popular eatery. Their bravery is being applauded by everyone who has heard them speak. I reached out to them to verify if what I was reading was indeed true. And it really was.

They have refused to shut the cafeteria and evacuate despite the threat to their lives. Looking at advance of the Russian army into Ukraine, I asked the couple if the situation was safe in Lviv for them and the feline family.

"We won’t leave our home. Cat Cafe has two floors, including a basement, where cats can hide and survive a missile attack," said Serhii.

Western regions of Ukraine are much safer compared to eastern parts as they are surrounded by Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. Lviv is approximately 70 km away from Poland.

"Currently, Lviv is calmer than most cities of Ukraine, but we are ready for any eventuality. We often hear warning air sirens, Ukrainian military planes and helicopters flying in the sky," he said.

Felines relaxing at Cat Cafe. (Image: Cat Cafe)

Being a parent myself to five cats, I know how terrified pets get with loud noises, hiding under the bed or inside cupboards during fireworks and thunderstorms.

Serhii says their cats are very sensitive to change, but are not so stressed at the moment as the cafe is open for public.

"COVID-quarantine was more painful for them, because then we had to close our cafe," he added.

In pictures shared by the couple, the cats are seen playing and resting at the cafe, making a delightful sight for visitors. Many customers are seen playing with cats or sharing their food with them.

"Now, almost no one works in the city, but there are people who are leaving their homes due to the Russian invasion, we want to provide them with food and water so that they can relax after a hard trip," he said.

While, politics and war continues, people like Marta and Serhii and many other Ukrainians are showing us how compassion, humanity and solidarity continue to exist, no matter how tough and challenging times get.