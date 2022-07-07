Carnegie Corporation recognises Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen as 'Great Immigrant, Great American'

Carnegie Corporation of New York has recognised Deloitte Global Chief Executive Officer Punit Renjen as a 'Great Immigrant, Great American'. TV host and food expert Padma Lakshmi was also accorded the honour.

The philanthropic foundation announced an annual list of Great Immigrants on Thursday, honouring 32 other naturalised citizens whose contributions enriched the US.

Each fourth of July since 2006, the foundation invites Americans to celebrate these exemplary individuals by participating in an online public awareness campaign Great Immigrants, Great Americans, #GreatImmigrants.

The 2022 Class of Great Immigrants is comprised of naturalised citizens from 32 countries and a wide range of backgrounds.

Apart from Renjen and Lakshmi, other honorees included two Nobel Prize laureates, a COVID-19 vaccine developer, a university president, an expert on nuclear threat reduction, a leading researcher on disabilities, the winningest coach in the history of US women’s soccer, a principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre, and celebrities such as tennis star Steffi Graf, actress and director Julie Delpy, and rock 'n' roll legend Neil Young.

This year, the corporation highlighted the work of immigrants who have been leaders in their local communities through their work in education, the arts, law enforcement, public service, health care, and small business ownership, as well as for their contributions as advocates for education equity, climate change, food security, and the homeless.