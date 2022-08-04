Gangs of Canada? Police lists 9 India-origin persons in rogues gallery of 11 

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Police authorities in the Canadian province of British Columbia issued a public safety warning while releasing the most wanted list on Twitter. With the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewalla, the focus has shifted to gangs in Canada operated by the PIOs.

Police authorities in the Canadian province of British Columbia have released a list of 11 most wanted gangsters, who pose a significant threat to the public. Notably, nine out of the 11 seem to be Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) in partnership with Vancouver Police and BC Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued the warning on August 4, stating that the men are linked to “extreme levels of violence.”

"A public safety warning has been issuing in partnership with Vancouver Police Department, BCRCMP (British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police) identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence," the CFSEU-BC stated in Tweet.

A public safety warning has been issuing in partnership with @VancouverPD @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence #endganglife pic.twitter.com/Nt57E3SVmz — CFSEU-BC (@cfseubc) August 3, 2022

The list has been released by the Canadian police following the killing of two people in Vancouver in gang wars.

Also read:

Shakiel Basra (28), Amarpreet Samra (28), Jagdeep Cheema (30), Ravnder Sarma (35) Barinder Dhaliwal (39) Andy St. Pierre (40) Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35) Richard Joseph Whitlock (40), Amroop Gill (29), Sukhdeep Pansal (33) and Sumdish Gill (28) have been named by the police, with the warning that anyone near these individuals would be putting themselves at risk of violence due to the ongoing inter-gang clashes.

The CFSEU of British Columbia believes that the men may be targeted by rival gangs, and are also putting their friends and family at risk. “It is highly likely a rival gangster will target them with violence,” said CFSEU Assistant Commander Manny Mann, reported CTV News.

"We are just as concerned and frustrated that we have to stand before you again to address a series of recent events related to the drug trade and gang violence," added Assistant Commander of BC RCMP Will Ng.

This is the second time that Canadian police authorities have warned the public to stay away from particular individuals. The warning comes just a few weeks after Meninder Dhaliwal, who was on last year’s most wanted list, was shot dead. Dhaliwal’s brother, Harpreet, was also gunned down last year. Another brother, Gurpreet, is on this year’s list.

With the recent murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewalla, the focus has shifted to the gangs in Canada operated by the PIOs. Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Moosewala, is suspected of being in Canada at the moment.