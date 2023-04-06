Another temple vandalised in Canada's Windsor, probe on | Caught on camera

In a statement, Windsor police said personnel were sent to the "Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue (on April 5) following a report of hate-motivated vandalism".
A temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario, Windsor police was quoted by ANI as saying in a statement. The Windsor Police Service said it has launched an investigation into the incident. Two suspects are wanted in the matter, it said.
Upon reaching, officers found that "anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti" was sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building, Windsor Police said in the statement.
Police officers also obtained a video showing two suspects in the area just after 12 am (local time). "In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building, while the other keeps watch," police said.
Police further informed that "one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt black shoes, and white socks".
The Windsor police called on residents in the immediate vicinity of the temple to check their home surveillance between 11 pm-1 am (local time) for evidence of the suspects.
Earlier in February, a Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.
In January too, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community.
