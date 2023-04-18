Canada visa services, trade to be hit as 1.5 lakh public servants to go on strike on April 19 over wages

Over 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) may go on a strike on April 19 which would affect federal services and could delay tax refunds since about 35,000 workers at the revenue agency would walk out in the middle of tax filing season. Passport renewals ahead of summer travel could also be delayed.

Immigration and passport application services and international trade at ports, harbours, and airports among others are likely to be hit in Canada as over 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) will begin a strike on April 19 if a wage deal is not reached with the federal government by 9 pm, April 18.

Calling it one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history, Chris Aylward, PSAC National President, said, “We’ve made some progress at each of our four bargaining tables over the past two weeks, but we’re still too far apart on several key issues, including wages that keep up with the cost of living, job security and remote work language.”

Aylward added, “We’re committed to remaining at the table until a fair deal is reached for all our members – both for our 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency members who resume negotiations today, and our 120,000 Treasury Board members still at the table.”

According to the union’s statement, PSAC members have been without a contract since negotiations with the federal government began in June 2021, and last week, voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action.

“These workers – like all workers – deserve fair wages and decent working conditions. Despite some progress at the bargaining table, our members are frustrated that while negotiations drag on, they continue to fall behind,” said Aylward.

Tax agency workers initially sought a pay bump of more than 30 percent over three years, and others are asking for 13.5 percent over three years. Inflation peaked at 8.1 percen last year.

Aylward said the offers received so far had fallen short. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, has said he was hopeful a deal would be reached to avert a strike.

The strike would affect federal services and could delay tax refunds since about 35,000 workers at the revenue agency would walk out in the middle of the tax filing season.

Passport renewals ahead of summer travel could also be delayed.

PSAC statement added that with so many federal public service workers potentially on strike as of April 19, Canadians can expect to see slowdowns or a complete shutdown of services nationwide, including a complete halt of the tax season, disruptions to employment insurance, immigration and passport applications; interruptions to supply chains and international trade at ports, and airports; and slowdowns at the border with administrative staff on strike.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada represents nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada and in locations around the world. The union’s members work for federal government departments and agencies, Crown Corporations, universities, casinos, community services agencies, Aboriginal communities, airports, and the security sector among others. PSAC is headquartered in Ottawa with 23 regional offices across Canada.