Canada to fully digitalise immigration process from September 23

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will soon transition to 100 percent online applications for almost all permanent immigration programs.

The government of Canada has announced measures to modernise and digitalise the application process for people seeking permanent residency. The new online service was initiated by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), with an aim to tackle the backlogs and increase processing capacity, will soon transition to 100 percent online applications for almost all permanent immigration programs. The transition will be done in a phased manner.

Starting from September 23 this year, the IRCC will digitalise the application process for programs such as Provincial nominee program (non-Express entry), Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, sponsoring an eligible relative, and sponsoring a dependent child, among others.

Following this, on October 7, the programs scheduled to be digitalised include Quebec-selected investors and Quebec-selected entrepreneurs. This transition will culminate on October 28.

Addressing the initiative taken by the immigration department of the Canadian government, Fraser, in a statement, said, “as we look to strengthen our immigration system by updating our technology, people – and our clients – must be at the centre of all that we do.”

He added, “by adding resources where they are needed, and leveraging technology to make processing faster and applying easier for our clients, we can give newcomers and new citizens the welcoming experience they deserve.”

The Canadian government, in addition to announcing the digital transformation of the immigration application process, also mentioned that the department has hired 1,250 new employees to handle the piling processing backlogs.

The department also announced that permanent and temporary residence applicants, who are already in Canada and “meet certain criteria,” will be exempted from the immigration medical examination requirement.

According to the government, the simplification and digitalisation of the application process “in the coming weeks,” will positively impact approximately 1,80,000 clients by helping them save time and money.

It will also help the department reduce wait time. Furthermore, the immigration department is working towards infusing more transparency into the process by providing more accurate information such as estimated time of the application process, predictability, among others.