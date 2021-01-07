Politics Can Trump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20? Updated : January 07, 2021 10:05 AM IST A source said there have been some preliminary discussions among some Cabinet members and Trump allies about invoking the 25th Amendment. A two-thirds majority of both chambers would be needed to keep Trump sidelined. Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform the duties of the presidency and remove him in order to invoke the 25th Amendment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply