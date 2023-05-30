English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 3:13:06 PM IST (Published)

    India actively assists Cambodia in capacity building and human resource development through training slots under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme and scholarships under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. The nation has also extended grants and concessional loans for developmental projects.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni who is on his 3-day maiden state visit to India. The king's trip marks the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's diplomatic relations with India. Since arriving on May 29, Sihamoni met India's top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu, who hosted a banquet in the king's honour.

    Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour. Along with Jaishankar, PM Modi also attended the ceremonial reception of the king.
    President Murmu, there, introduced him to Modi, India's Union Ministers and other dignitaries, after which the king paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in Delhi. He also laid a wreath.
