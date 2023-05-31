India approves UN postal agency regional office in Delhi to expand diplomatic reach

According to a Press Information Bureau report, the initiative will have far-reaching benefits, not only for India but also for other Asia-Pacific region countries. The establishment of the UPU regional office will expand India's diplomatic footprint, strengthen its relations with other nations and enhance its presence in global postal forums.

The Centre has decided to establish a regional office of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in India in a bid to enhance its role in the postal sector and strengthen international relations.

The decision, taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Following an agreement with the United Nations agency, India is planning to actively participate in multilateral organisations in the postal sector, with a special focus on South-South and Triangular cooperation. Through the partnership, India aims to undertake UPU's development cooperation and technical assistance activities.

As a part of the deal, the government will provide a field project expert, along with staff and office infrastructure for the UPU regional office. Through this project, India will prepare and implement projects and training programmes on capacity building, enhancing the efficiency and quality of postal services, and promoting postal technology, e-commerce and trade in cooperation with the UPU.

According to a statement issued by the Centre, the initiative will have far-reaching benefits, not only for India but also for other Asia-Pacific region countries. The establishment of the UPU regional office will expand India's diplomatic footprint, strengthen its relations with other nations and enhance its presence in global postal forums.

The Universal Postal Union is a specialised agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies between its sovereign member nations. Headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, the UPU has 192 member countries.

It serves as the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players and helps to ensure a universal network of up-to-date products and services. It performs an advisory, mediating and liaison role, providing technical assistance to member countries where needed. The UPU sets the rules for international mail exchange and makes recommendations to enhance growth in mail, parcel and financial services volumes.

India joined the UPU in 1876, two years after the international organisation was established. According to the UPU website, there are 20 contribution units in India and India Post is the designated operator.

The UPU recently inaugurated a new regional office at Suva in Fiji on May 24. In November 2022, the agency announced the opening of its new regional office in Uruguay.