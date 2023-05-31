India approves UN postal agency regional office in Delhi to expand diplomatic reach

According to a Press Information Bureau report, the initiative will have far-reaching benefits, not only for India but also for other Asia-Pacific region countries. The establishment of the UPU regional office will expand India's diplomatic footprint, strengthen its relations with other nations and enhance its presence in global postal forums.

The Centre has decided to establish a regional office of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in India in a bid to enhance its role in the postal sector and strengthen international relations.

The decision, taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Following an agreement with the United Nations agency, India is planning to actively participate in multilateral organisations in the postal sector, with a special focus on South-South and Triangular cooperation. Through the partnership, India aims to undertake UPU's development cooperation and technical assistance activities.