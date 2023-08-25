By hoisting tiranga on Moon, India made world aware of its capabilities, says PM Modi in Greece

In a warm exchange with the members of the Indian diaspora at Athens Conservatoire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said by hoisting the tiranga (on the moon), India has made the world aware of the country's capabilities.

He highlighted the country's significant achievements and contributions on the global stage, and emphasised how India's endeavors, including the recent milestone exemplify the nation's growing prowess in science, technology, and innovation.

"This is the month of Sawan, of Lord Shiva. In this holy month, the country has made a new achievement," he said, addressing the Indian diaspora in Greece.

"Congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the world…People across the world are extending their wishes. I am sure every Indian is receiving such congratulatory wishes," PM said.

"The entire social media is full of congratulatory messages. When the achievement is this big, its celebration also continues. Your faces say that wherever you might be in the world, India beats in your heart..." he said, congratulating again the attendees on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3.

PM Modi, further extended his Rakshabandhan wishes to the Indian diaspora, drawing a charming analogy, "The Moon is affectionately termed as 'Chanda Mama' in our country. People are sharing images, symbolising mother Earth sending Chandrayaan as a Rakhi to her brother, the Moon, and remarkably, the Moon reciprocated with profound respect," he said.

He also cited several development feats achieved by his government in the last nine years and emphasised that never before has so much investment been made in the infrastructure sector.

"Over 25 lakh km-long optical fibre cable has been laid in India since 2014 which is, he noted, more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. India has taken indigenous 5G technology to around 700 districts in record time, he said, drawing cheers from the audience. The world's highest-altitude raid bridge and motorable road besides the biggest cricket stadium and the tallest statue are in India now," he said.

"Top global bodies like the World Bank and the IMF are praising the Indian economy with leading companies vying with each other to invest in India," he said, asserting that the country's role is changing fast in the post-COVID-19 world order.

Further, speaking of the honor bestowed upon him by the Greek government, he linked it to the entire Indian populace, saying, "You saw that the Government of Greece honoured me with the highest civilian award of Greece. All of you deserve this honour, the 140 crore Indians deserve this honour. I dedicate this honour to the children of Maa Bharati," PM Modi noted.