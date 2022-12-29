Bulgaria protests after Russia puts top Bellingcat investigative journalist on wanted list

‘This act is unacceptable. It represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen,’ the Bulgarian interim PM said. Journalist Christo Grozev has infuriated Moscow because of his inquiries into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, and the downing of the MH17 passenger plane over eastern Ukraine.

Bulgaria protested against Russia on Thursday, December 29, over the inclusion of Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list. The country's prime minister called the action an intimidation technique meant to stifle free expression. According to the information published on the website of the Russian Interior Ministry this week, Grozev, the top investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news organisation, is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code."

Bulgaria’s Interim Prime Minister Galab Donev said Bulgaria will ask Russia for a clear explanation as to why Grozev had been placed on the list. "This act is unacceptable. It represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen," he told reporters.

Grozev has infuriated Moscow through his inquiries into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, and the downing of the MH17 passenger plane over eastern Ukraine.

However, Russia has denied responsibility on all counts.

Grozev claimed that putting him on the wanted list may be a ploy to stop other journalists from investigating what is occurring in Russia. He keeps his location a secret for security concerns. "For years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away," Grozev said in a tweet.

A general comment: I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its "wanted list", thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. In a way it doesn't matter - for years they've made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away. https://t.co/fd4Evbd7gJ — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) December 26, 2022

Lately, he has been reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bellingcat's website, Grozev "focuses on security threats, extraterritorial clandestine operations, and the weaponisation of information."

On Wednesday (December 28), Grozev told the Bulgarian NOVA TV station that he was worried for his life and that someone would try to kill or kidnap him on their own initiative in order to do "a favour to the Kremlin".

While Grozev was no longer allowed in Russia, it "does not mean that someone will search for him around the world," the ambassador said when Bulgaria asked Russia's Interior Ministry why Grozev was added to the list.

Grozev claimed that the Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia, and Austria, where he has been residing lately, have all volunteered to assist him. The office of Bulgaria’s president has said Sofia is also taking steps to ensure his security.