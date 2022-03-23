Brits take three naps in a week of WFH, finds study

Brits working from home take three power naps, watch episodes of their favourite TV show and read books during work hours across an average working week, a new study revealed.

In a typical week of working from home, a Brit spends 170 minutes for lunch (34 minutes daily), chats with friends on WhatsApp up to 40 times, plays with pets up to nine times, eats 13 snacks and drinks 10 cups of tea or coffee, research from Sky Broadband revealed.

Men are wearier workers than women, taking 3.4 naps on an average per week as compared to 2.7 per week taken by women, Daily Mail reported quoting the study.

During the week, workers spend 250 minutes on video calls, 240 minutes on phone calls and shoot 170 emails.

Over half of the Brits surveyed by Sky Broadband described their work-life balance as “much better” than the previous schedule two years ago. Many Brits have adopted the 3:2 work week in which they attend office for three days a week and work remotely for two days.

About 45 percent of the workers have said their relationships with colleagues and clients have improved, while 20 percent have acknowledged that they are more satisfied with their jobs now.

For those still working from home , the top priority was in-person contact with peers, with 33 percent admitting that they missed interacting with their colleagues.

Sky Broadband carried out the survey on 1,500 Brits ahead of the second anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

Although Brits are commuting less, they have to put in 20 minutes extra per day. Two years ago, a working Brit started work at 8:30 am and clocked out at 17:30 pm, which has now increased to 8:20 am to 17:40 pm. Despite the extra minutes every day, 33 percent of the workers said they preferred the hybrid way of work and 28 percent admitted they were more productive.

Although employers may not approve of staffers snoozing while at work, experts believe a midday siesta could be healthy and boost productivity of the employees.