British tourist takes 22 shots in 90 minutes at Polish strip club, dies of alcohol poisoning

As per the police, the nightclubs were operating a scam that involved getting customers drunk and robbing them while taking advantage of their vulnerable state.

A British man died in a Polish strip club after being given 22 shots in just 90 minutes by the staff at the bar. According to Metro, Mark was already drunk when he arrived at Wild Night Club in Krakow with a friend. The duo was allegedly enticed into the club with the promise of free admission.

Despite Mark's attempts to avoid getting more intoxicated by refusing drinks, members of the staff persuaded him to have more shots, and he was given nearly two dozen shots before he collapsed and later died, the report added.

After he collapsed, the staff at the club robbed him of 2,200 Polish złoty (nearly Rs 43,000). Polish authorities confirmed that at the time of his death, Mark had a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.4 percent. Alcohol poisoning can occur with a blood alcohol level of 0.3 percent or higher and Mark was well above the dangerous level, the report added.

Though the incident happened in 2017, the matter was in news recently after the Polish police recently charged 58 people for being part of an organised crime racket in connection with Mark's death. The police filed over 700 criminal charges against the group as they conducted a raid on a number of nightclubs.

ALSO READ |

According to the police, the nightclubs were operating a scam that involved getting customers drunk and robbing them while taking advantage of their vulnerable state. The group would allegedly make unauthorised transactions using payment cards or other financial instruments for goods and services that were purportedly offered at the club.

According to reports, the Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) is investigating a lead that the victim was intentionally intoxicated, resulting in loss of consciousness and death due to acute alcohol poisoning, without receiving medical assistance during the incident. Those suspected of this act have been provisionally arrested, according to CBSP.

ALSO READ | Vladimir Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

According to information provided by the National Health Service (NHS), alcohol poisoning can occur when one drinks alcohol faster than their body can process it, causing serious illness and requiring hospital treatment. Symptoms of alcohol poisoning include confusion, slurred speech, inability to coordinate movements, vomiting, slow or irregular breathing, seizures or fits, and even loss of consciousness.