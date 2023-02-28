British students stranded in US after hotel destroys passports

Due to this unforeseen mishap, the students' return flight home on Saturday was canceled, resulting in an unexpected extension of their trip. Currently, the group finds themselves on an impromptu tour of New York, trying to manage with a limited budget while awaiting assistance from the British Embassy to sort out their paperwork.

A group of forty-two British school students from Barr Beacon School in Walsall, who were on a ski trip to New Hampshire, were left stranded in the US when their hotel mistakenly shredded their passports, according to BBC on Tuesday. The teenagers were informed by the hotel management that their passports had been destroyed.

Due to this unforeseen mishap, the students' return flight home on Saturday was canceled, resulting in an unexpected extension of their trip. Currently, the group finds themselves on an impromptu tour of New York, trying to manage with a limited budget while awaiting assistance from the British Embassy to sort out their paperwork.

One woman, whose child is among the stranded group, expressed shock at the unexpected turn of events. However, she also commended on the school's response to the crisis, describing it as "phenomenal."

“It's the first time she has been away from family for this long. And what they were doing was really challenging - skiing black runs or blue runs, depending on their experience,” the mother informed.

According to her, the teachers in charge of the trip worked overtime to address the concerns of the anxious parents. She added that it left her feeling reassured about her daughter's safety during the incident.