A British neonatal nurse has been found guilty on Friday in a case of murdering seven newborns, including five boys and two girls. She also attempted to kill another six infants at Chester Hospital in Cheshire, England.

According to a Guardian report, the nurse was arrested after hospital authorities noticed a string of deaths at the neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

The 33-year-old nurse, who has been found guilty, is identified as Lucy Letby. She was first charged in 2020, however, during the trial the jury did not reach up to any verdicts on the six attempted murders. The trial of the case started in October 2022 at Manchester Crown Court. Over the course of trials, the jurors heard that the accused had tried to harm the victims in multiple ways while they were in her care. The brutal ways that Lucy has opted for include overfeeding milk and injecting them with air. However, she denied these accusations.

ALSO READ |

According to a New York Times report, after a considerable number of deaths in the neonatal unit of the hospital, the local police took charge of inquiring about the reasons behind such cases. The investigators gathered around 32,000 documents regarding the case and interviewed around 2,000 people as well.

However, on Friday, August 18, the nurse was found guilty where the key evidence in the case included medical records that had notes made by Lucy and the staffing schedule which showed the nurse was one of the common names in all cases of sudden deaths and health issues in the unit. Later, the police also collected Lucy’s handwritten notes that stated her confession where she wrote, “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.”

In some of the other posts-it notes, investigators found that Lucy had written, “I am evil, I did this.”

As per the Guardian's report, prosecutor Nick Johnson pointed out that Lucy used to get thrilled while looking at the parents in grief after doing all that she did. He also mentioned that Lucy was in a relationship with a married doctor, who also worked at the same hospital, to which Lucy denied. However, the prosecutor presented proof of their messages before the court. The prosecutors then claimed that these acts might have been committed to grabbing the attention of the doctor who she may have been in an affair with.

According to the People’s report, Lucy Letby will be sentenced on Monday.