British defence ministry accidentally sends emails to Russian ally

The UK authorities said that they were investigating defence ministry emails that were mistakenly sent to African nation Mali, a Russian ally. The top secret emails were directed to the US Pentagon, Reuters reported.

"We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. He, however, refused to confirm the domain's name.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials were trying to contact the Pentagon , whose domain name is ".mil", but ended up sending the emails to Mali, which has the domain name ".ml". The same error was made by the US when thousands of emails were accidentally sent to Mali last week.

Mali has been moving closer to Russia since a 2021 coup and has distanced itself from former colonial power France and other Western nations. Last month, Mali asked a UN peacekeeping force to leave the country.

Britain said the information that was mistakenly shared was not highly sensitive.