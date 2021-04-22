  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Britain's Heathrow Airport refuses to allow extra flights from India

Updated : April 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST

The airport said that it did not want to exacerbate existing pressures at the border by allowing more passengers to fly in, the report said.
A government spokesperson said: ”We are in a global health pandemic – people should not be travelling unless absolutely necessary.”
Britain's Heathrow Airport refuses to allow extra flights from India
Published : April 22, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement