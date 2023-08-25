PM Modi & Xi Jinping interact on the sidelines of BRICS Summit, discuss India-China relations, border concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about India-China relations as well as about the LAC border concerns, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

The foreign secretary said Modi and Xi agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at "expeditious disengagement and de-escalation". It is learnt that Modi-Xi conversation took place on Wednesday.

"On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the prime minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the prime minister highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," Kwatra said.

"The prime minister underlined that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship," he said.

"In this regard, two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and deescalation," Kwatra added.

The three-day summit witnessed the attendance of PM Modi and his other counterparts from the bloc.

"Xi stressed that improving India-China relations served the common interests of the two countries and its people and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the region and the world. The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border region," said Hua Chunying, Spokesperson, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With PTI inputs