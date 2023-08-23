BRICS Summit: PM Modi calls for 'future-ready' alliance, supports expansion

The second day of the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg began with a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Leaders of the BRICS nations —

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — took a "family photo" and made welcome remarks at the open plenary session.

For LIVE updates on the BRICS Summit, check here.

During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that in order to ensure a "future-ready" BRICS, the societies of the five-member countries must also be prepared for the future.

"To make BRICS a future-ready, we will need to make our respective societies ready for the future, and technology will play an important role," Modi said.

Modi welcomed the emphasis placed on the Global South nations during South Africa's presidency of BRICS, emphasising India's own prioritisation of Global South countries during its G20 presidency.

Speaking at the annual summit of BRICS leaders, which includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi expressed optimism about the approval of India's proposal to grant the African Union a permanent seat in the G20, supported by fellow BRICS nations.

He also expressed India's backing for the expansion of the BRICS alliance through consensus.

The Prime Minister also noted that India has put forward initiatives in sectors like railway research networks, cooperation among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as start-ups. Notably, substantial progress has been achieved in these fields, Modi said.

Modi also noted that work on the BRICS satellite constellation has already begun, but urged the formation of a BRICS space exploration consortium to move a step further.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also spoke at the session, pledging his nation's support to all parties in order to establish the BRICS framework on industrial cooperation for sustainable development.

Xi also noted that the "Cold War mentality" across the world is still haunting geopoliticals.

"We should respect all modernisation paths that each country chooses on its own and oppose ideological rivalry, systemic confrontation and clash of civilisations," the Chinese leader added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not physically attend the BRICS summit, took part in the open plenary session via video conferencing. In his remarks, he acknowledged that Russia would be the chair next year and that the 2024 BRICS Summit has been scheduled for October in Kazan.

Ramaphosa, in his remarks, touched upon the Russia-Ukraine war, committing that the BRICS countries will "continue to be supportive of bringing this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation."

Ahead of the remarks, attendees got to witness a candid moment when PM Modi bent to pick up an Indian Tricolour that had fallen on the ground. The Prime Minister noticed the tiranga on the ground during the BRICS group photo, made sure not to step on it, picked it up and kept it in his pocket.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa followed suit.

On Tuesday, August 22, Modi participated in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, during which he asserted that India was capable of being the "growth engine" of the world and that its economy would soon reach the $5 trillion mark.

With agency inputs.