BRICS Summit: PM Modi calls for 'future-ready' alliance, supports expansion

My remarks at Plenary Session I of BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. https://t.co/JqJPCv045R— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency: PM Modi at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in… pic.twitter.com/tf6Op43Ut5— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this: PM Modi at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/37CB4H3U0l— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
VIDEO | “To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues,” says PM Modi at… pic.twitter.com/Nl9UGxLZrD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023
VIDEO | “We are already working on the BRICS satellite constellation, but to move a step further, we should think about establishing a BRICS space exploration consortium,” says PM Modi at Plenary Session I of BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/mXu5WwgXeL— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | Chinese President Xi Jinping at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit"We should expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace & tranquillity. The Cold War mentality is still haunting our world and the geo-political situation is getting tense.… pic.twitter.com/1YRLw4jsUU— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, via video conferencing"Next year Russia will assume the BRICS chair. In our chairmanship, we will have the following mottos- strengthening multilateralism for global… pic.twitter.com/cFYcsDpB55— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/zNaFaOgIao— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg"BRICS countries will continue to be supportive of bringing this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation" pic.twitter.com/htBdgX5d2b— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
VIDEO | During the group photo at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi noticed the Indian Tricolour on the ground, which was kept to denote standing position of leaders. PM Modi immediately picked the national flag and kept it with him. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa,… pic.twitter.com/9lDMUhD8hs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023
