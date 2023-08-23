BRICS Summit: PM Modi calls for 'future-ready' alliance, supports expansion

The second day of the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg began with a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Leaders of the BRICS nations —

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — took a "family photo" and made welcome remarks at the open plenary session.

During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that in order to ensure a "future-ready" BRICS, the societies of the five-member countries must also be prepared for the future.

"To make BRICS a future-ready, we will need to make our respective societies ready for the future, and technology will play an important role," Modi said.

"To make BRICS a future-ready, we will need to make our respective societies ready for the future, and technology will play an important role," Modi said.

Modi welcomed the emphasis placed on the Global South nations during South Africa's presidency of BRICS, emphasising India's own prioritisation of Global South countries during its G20 presidency.

We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency: PM Modi at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit

Speaking at the annual summit of BRICS leaders, which includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi expressed optimism about the approval of India's proposal to grant the African Union a permanent seat in the G20, supported by fellow BRICS nations.

He also expressed India's backing for the expansion of the BRICS alliance through consensus.

India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this: PM Modi at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit

The Prime Minister also noted that India has put forward initiatives in sectors like railway research networks, cooperation among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as start-ups. Notably, substantial progress has been achieved in these fields, Modi said.

"To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues," says PM Modi

Modi also noted that work on the BRICS satellite constellation has already begun, but urged the formation of a BRICS space exploration consortium to move a step further.

"We are already working on the BRICS satellite constellation, but to move a step further, we should think about establishing a BRICS space exploration consortium," says PM Modi at Plenary Session I of BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also spoke at the session, pledging his nation's support to all parties in order to establish the BRICS framework on industrial cooperation for sustainable development.

Xi also noted that the "Cold War mentality" across the world is still haunting geopoliticals.

"We should respect all modernisation paths that each country chooses on its own and oppose ideological rivalry, systemic confrontation and clash of civilisations," the Chinese leader added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit "We should expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace & tranquillity. The Cold War mentality is still haunting our world and the geo-political situation is getting tense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not physically attend the BRICS summit, took part in the open plenary session via video conferencing. In his remarks, he acknowledged that Russia would be the chair next year and that the 2024 BRICS Summit has been scheduled for October in Kazan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, via video conferencing "Next year Russia will assume the BRICS chair. In our chairmanship, we will have the following mottos- strengthening multilateralism for global

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, via video conferencing

Ramaphosa, in his remarks, touched upon the Russia-Ukraine war, committing that the BRICS countries will "continue to be supportive of bringing this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg "BRICS countries will continue to be supportive of bringing this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation"

Ahead of the remarks, attendees got to witness a candid moment when PM Modi bent to pick up an Indian Tricolour that had fallen on the ground. The Prime Minister noticed the tiranga on the ground during the BRICS group photo, made sure not to step on it, picked it up and kept it in his pocket.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa followed suit.

During the group photo at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi noticed the Indian Tricolour on the ground, which was kept to denote standing position of leaders. PM Modi immediately picked the national flag and kept it with him. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa followed suit.

On Tuesday, August 22, Modi participated in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, during which he asserted that India was capable of being the "growth engine" of the world and that its economy would soon reach the $5 trillion mark.

