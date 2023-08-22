Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit, which is being held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. The three-day summit will be a platform for substantial discussions on global cooperation, expansion and key bilateral meetings among the BRICS members.

“Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

The summit will be attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the summit in person, but he is likely to join virtually. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Possible meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping

PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. According to the NDTV report, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra indicated that a meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is possible, as the schedule is “still being developed”. This potential meeting could be crucial against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions between the two neighbours.

Prime Minister Modi's departure statement highlighted his expectation of the summit. He emphasised its role in fostering collaboration among member nations and its relevance as a forum to address shared concerns and priorities.

“We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” he said.

PM Modi’s itinerary at BRIC Summit

On August 23, PM Modi will take part in the plenary sessions of the summit. There will be a private meeting where the main topics will be matters concerning the BRICS group itself, changes to the global cooperation system, and efforts to combat terrorism. Then, on August 24, he will join a special event called ‘BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue.’ This event will be arranged after the main summit and will involve the foreign dignitaries that South Africa has invited. During these discussions, they will talk about the concerns and important matters of countries in the Global South. The main focus will be on building stronger partnerships with African nations.

What’s the key agenda of this summit?

The important agenda at the summit is the BRICS group's expansion. A total of 23 countries have submitted their applications for membership. However, the BRICS members are divided over allowing more nations to the block.

As per a Reuters report, China's support for expansion aligns with its quest for greater influence in terms of international trade and geopolitical challenges, while Brazil remains sceptical. Russia, striving to overcome diplomatic isolation, is keen on expansion alongside South Africa. India, however, remains undecided on this matter.

The summit also seeks to deepen cooperation among Global South nations, a sentiment shared by Russia and China. Their move to challenge Western dominance in global institutions resonates with the core of the discussions, likely drawing attention from developing nations considering BRICS membership.