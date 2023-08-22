PM Modi embarks on three-day visit to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa on Tuesday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. South Africa is hosting the summit from August 22-24 at the city's Sandton Convention Centre, after the country took up the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS group in January.

This will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

In a statement early Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg." Informing about his plan, the prime minister said he will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders present in Johannesburg.

"The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development," PM Modi said, adding that " BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system".

As per the statement, PM Modi expects that this "summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development".

From South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Athens, Greece on August 25, 2023. "This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," he said. "I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifaceted relationship," he added.

"Contacts between our two civilisations stretch back over two millennia. In modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, the rule of law and pluralism. Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have been bringing our two countries closer," PM Modi said in a statement.