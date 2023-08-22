BRICS Summit LIVE Updates | PM Modi to also participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach, BRICS Plus Dialogue event

BRICS Summit LIVE Updates | PM Modi to visit Greece on August 25
After the conclusion of the BRICS summit in South Africa, PM Modi will visit Greece at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece.
"This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years."
BRICS Summit | PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with heads of member states
PM Modi is going to hold bilateral meetings with heads of member states. "I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg."
BRICS Summit | PM Modi to participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach, BRICS Plus Dialogue event
"During my stay in Johannesburg, I will also participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities. I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event."
BRICS Summit | "We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussion on issues of concern for the entire Global South," says PM Modi
"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," PM Modi said before his departure for South Africa for the 15th BRICS summit.
"This summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development."
BRICS Summit | What's on the agenda?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit being held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.
The three-day summit will be a platform for substantial discussions on global cooperation, expansion and key bilateral meetings among the BRICS members.
BRICS Summit | Putin won't travel to South Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin, wanted under an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will not travel to South Africa and instead join virtually.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted China's Xi Jinping, the leading proponent of enlarging BRICS, for a state visit on Tuesday morning ahead of meetings with the grouping's other leaders later in the day.
