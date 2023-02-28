Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

The deal, known as the Windsor Framework — announced after UK PM Rishi Sunak and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met at the Fairmont Hotel in the Windsor Castle Estate — will ease post-Brexit regulations when it comes to the movement of goods from the UK to Northern Ireland.
The UK and European Union (EU) agreed to a new deal bringing an end to the long-standing impasse over trading arrangements in Northern Ireland since Brexit. The deal, known as the Windsor Framework, will ease post-Brexit regulations when it comes to the movement of goods from the UK to Northern Ireland. The framework, if adopted by the British Parliament, will deal with the problem of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which had de facto established a Customs border between the rest of the UK and Northern Ireland after Brexit.
The deal was announced after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met at the Fairmont Hotel in the Windsor Castle Estate.
Here are some key points of the Windsor Framework.
The Stormont Brake, called so for the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly, will allow Northern Ireland legislators more control over what legislations apply to them. The brakes would allow Northern Ireland to veto any EU regulation that may affect it. If both the EU and the UK agree to the objection raised by the Stormont Brake, then the offending regulation will not be implemented. In case of disagreements between the UK and EU, both sides will have to resolve the dispute through arbitration.
After the deal, Britain announced that it will not proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which planned to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.