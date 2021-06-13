  • SENSEX
Brazil President Bolsonaro fined for flouting mask order at motorcycle rally

Updated : June 13, 2021 14:32:08 IST

The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck.
Sao Paulo's state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about $110 — would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places.
Published : June 13, 2021 01:53 PM IST

