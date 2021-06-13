Brazil President Bolsonaro fined for flouting mask order at motorcycle rally Updated : June 13, 2021 14:32:08 IST The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck. Sao Paulo's state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about $110 — would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places. Published : June 13, 2021 01:53 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply