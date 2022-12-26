What is Boxing Day; when and how is it celebrated?

The Boxing Day holiday was made official in the United Kingdom in 1871, as well as in a number of other Commonwealth nations like Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Boxing Day is typically celebrated on December 26, but if that day falls on a weekend, the holiday is observed on Monday after.

The day after Christmas is observed as Boxing Day, which by the way has nothing to do with the sport. Traditionally, it was the day to distribute gifts among the poor but in the present century, it is regarded as a public holiday when people spend time with their families. Boxing Day has now become a shopping day. The Boxing Day holiday was made official in the United Kingdom in 1871, as well as in a number of other Commonwealth nations like Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Boxing Day is typically celebrated on December 26, but if that day falls on a weekend, the holiday is observed on Monday after.

History

There are several theories behind its origin and how it got its name.

It is believed that Boxing Day earned its name during Queen Victoria's reign in the 1800s. It was a custom for affluent households to give gifts to their servants on the day after Christmas. They were expected to work on Christmas and the next day was when their employers would load up boxes with gifts, cash, and leftovers from Christmas for them, something like a holiday bonus.

Alternatively, it is said that churches also contributed to the establishment of Boxing Day. They would collect money from churchgoers throughout the year and then distribute it on Christmas to the needy. Most of them kept the money from the donation in a box.

What do people do on Boxing Day?

Some people also celebrate the day as ‘leftovers day’. People like spending time with their loved ones and finishing up the meals leftover from Christmas. Baked ham, pudding, pies with brandy butter, as well as a piece of Christmas cake and other desserts are traditional Boxing Day affairs.

Similar to Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving in the United States, Boxing Day is seen as a shopping holiday, with retailers offering discounts for Boxing Day sales.

However, the most common activity in the present decades is watching sports. On Boxing Day, football and rugby games are played by several leagues in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, while cricket matches are popular in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Horse racing and ice hockey are also some uncommon sports played on Boxing Day.