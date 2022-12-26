English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeworld News

What is Boxing Day; when and how is it celebrated?

What is Boxing Day; when and how is it celebrated?

What is Boxing Day; when and how is it celebrated?
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 6:46:12 AM IST (Published)

The Boxing Day holiday was made official in the United Kingdom in 1871, as well as in a number of other Commonwealth nations like Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Boxing Day is typically celebrated on December 26, but if that day falls on a weekend, the holiday is observed on Monday after.

The day after Christmas is observed as Boxing Day, which by the way has nothing to do with the sport. Traditionally, it was the day to distribute gifts among the poor but in the present century, it is regarded as a public holiday when people spend time with their families. Boxing Day has now become a shopping day. The Boxing Day holiday was made official in the United Kingdom in 1871, as well as in a number of other Commonwealth nations like Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Boxing Day is typically celebrated on December 26, but if that day falls on a weekend, the holiday is observed on Monday after.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

IST5 Min(s) Read

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read


History
There are several theories behind its origin and how it got its name.
It is believed that Boxing Day earned its name during Queen Victoria's reign in the 1800s. It was a custom for affluent households to give gifts to their servants on the day after Christmas. They were expected to work on Christmas and the next day was when their employers would load up boxes with gifts, cash, and leftovers from Christmas for them, something like a holiday bonus.
Also Read: Celebrating Christmas in Goa? Check out these 5 activities to relax and enjoy the holidays
Alternatively, it is said that churches also contributed to the establishment of Boxing Day. They would collect money from churchgoers throughout the year and then distribute it on Christmas to the needy. Most of them kept the money from the donation in a box.
What do people do on Boxing Day? 
Some people also celebrate the day as ‘leftovers day’. People like spending time with their loved ones and finishing up the meals leftover from Christmas. Baked ham, pudding, pies with brandy butter, as well as a piece of Christmas cake and other desserts are traditional Boxing Day affairs.
Similar to Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving in the United States, Boxing Day is seen as a shopping holiday, with retailers offering discounts for Boxing Day sales.
However, the most common activity in the present decades is watching sports. On Boxing Day, football and rugby games are played by several leagues in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, while cricket matches are popular in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Horse racing and ice hockey are also some uncommon sports played on Boxing Day.
Also Read: ISRO's satellite images show how drug trafficker's bungalow came up in Gujarat village
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ChristmasChristmas celebrationsThe United States (US)

Next Article

Malls back in business in 2022 with new leases seeing 'much higher rates’