Boris Johnson steps down as UK MP, says lawmakers acting like 'Kangaroo court'

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 9:49:00 AM IST (Updated)

Lawmakers investigating ex-British PM Boris Johnson's behaviour, reopened deep divisions in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of a general election expected next year. Johnson said that lawmakers are acrting like a "kangaroo court" before resigning from the House of Commons.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped down as member of the British parliament on June 9 to protest against an inquiry looking into whether he misled the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers investigating his behaviour, reopening deep divisions in the ruling Conservative Party ahead of a general election expected next year are the primary reason behind Johnson’s resignation.

Johnson received a confidential letter from the inquiry committee, he accused lawmakers investigating him of acting like a "kangaroo court" and being determined to end his political career.
Accusing the committee of mounting a "political hit job", Johnson said in a statement: "I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions."
