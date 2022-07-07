Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation as the British Prime Minister.

Johnson said he fought hard to continue because it was his duty to continue to work on the promises he made in 2019. He said he has helped reclaim the power of the country to make its own laws and it is painful to not be able to see so many ideas through. "In politics, no one is indispensable," he said.

Johnson further said he has appointed a new cabinet and will serve as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen. "To the new leader, I assure you of my support," Johnson said, adding that he was sad to be giving up the "best job in the world".

The timetable for electing the next Prime Minister is to be laid out. Johnson intends to continue till a new PM is appointed, which could take as long as the English autumn. Many within the party wanted him to leave immediately.

The Pincher scandal

Johnson was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern.

Johnson was facing the heat for his shifting claims on Chris Pincher, a lawmaker who stepped down as a government whip on June 30 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Pincher resigned saying he had embarrassed himself and other people in a state of drunkenness. Following the resignation, the government announced that no further action would be taken against Pincher and that he would remain an MP as he had recognised his misconduct. This enraged the Conservative MPs, BBC reported.

This is not the first time allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against Pincher. He was, however, elevated to the position of power as the party's deputy chief whip by Johnson. On Tuesday, Johnson admitted he was informed about the complaint in 2019 and apologised for appointing Pincher to the government role.

Leaders step down, call for Johnson's resignation

The Iraqi-origin Nadhim Zahawi, who replaced Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer after the latter quit on Tuesday, and who is seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson, had written a damning letter which openly questioned Johnson's authority and demanded his resignation.

"Prime Minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now," he signs off. He further said that "not sustainable and will only get worse". He further appealed to PM Johnson to leave with dignity.

Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday expressing a lack of confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

The letters were also strongly worded. Sunak said the “public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, standards that he believes are worth fighting for.

Javid said, “I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their government.”

Earlier, Education Secretary Michelle Donelan had quit saying that Mr Johnson had "put us in an impossible situation", BBC reported.

On Thursday, eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigned within two hours.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis became the first cabinet member of the day on Thursday, followed by seven other ministers. This wave of resignations from the government and party exceeded 50 since Tuesday. The 50th resignation came from George Freeman, a junior minister for science, research and innovation at around 7.20 am (British Standard Time — 11.50 am IST) on Thursday morning.