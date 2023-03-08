English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsBoardroom gender gap: Service oriented companies lead in diversity, heavy industries lag behind

Boardroom gender gap: Service-oriented companies lead in diversity, heavy industries lag behind

Boardroom gender gap: Service-oriented companies lead in diversity, heavy industries lag behind
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 8, 2023 4:09:16 PM IST (Updated)

The diversity of corporate boards is an important topic of discussion in today's business world. Recent studies have shown that service-oriented companies tend to have more diverse boards than heavy industry sectors. Sectors such as construction, homebuilding, and oil and gas tend to have the lowest percentage of women on boards. Without a concerted effort to increase female employment, the gap between women on boards in heavy industries versus service sectors is likely to remain wide.

Service-oriented companies are leading the way in board gender diversity, according to a recent report published by Moody's. The study found that women hold nearly a third of board seats in service and consumer sectors, including retail, insurance, and consumer products. The data was driven by the high proportion of women on corporate boards in North America and Europe, where most of the companies analysed in these sectors are based. (Image: Unsplash)

Recommended Articles

View All
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers

Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women’s Day 2023: Do you know! 66% Indian woman not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family

Women’s Day 2023: Do you know! 66% Indian woman not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family

Mar 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


However, it also found that heavy industry sectors such as construction, homebuilding, and oil and gas tend to have the lowest percentage of women on boards. External data indicates that a larger percentage of women work in service-oriented sectors than in heavy industry ones. Without a significant increase in female employment, the gap between women on boards in heavy industries versus service sectors is likely to remain wide. (Image: Unsplash)
In Europe, companies in business and consumer services have almost reached parity on their boards, with women occupying about half of the board seats in these sectors. But the vast majority of sectors globally are still far from approaching boardroom gender parity. (Image: Unsplash)
The report highlights the importance of diversity in boardrooms, as it leads to better decision-making and performance. Companies with diverse boards are more likely to understand the needs and perspectives of a broader range of stakeholders, including customers, employees, and investors. Additionally, diverse boards are better equipped to navigate complex and rapidly changing business environments. (Image: Unsplash)
In the services and consumer industries, the report found that out of 76 Moody's-rated companies in business and consumer services, the average number of women on boards was 28 percent. (Image: Unsplash)
In consumer products, out of 131 companies, the average representation of women on boards was 31 percent. In healthcare, out of 73 companies, women make up 29 percent of board members. In leisure, lodging, and entertainment, 42 companies were analysed, and 26 percent of board members were women. (Image: Unsplash)
In pharmaceuticals, out of 37 companies, the average representation of women on boards was 29 percent. In retail and business products, out of 108 companies, the average representation of women on boards was 32 percent. (Image: Unsplash)
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 4:08 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FutureFemaleForwardWomen's Day

Previous Article

Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands' internet cables

Next Article

Both Democrats and Republicans responsible for America's spending crisis: Nikki Haley

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X