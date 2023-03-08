Boardroom gender gap: Service-oriented companies lead in diversity, heavy industries lag behind

The diversity of corporate boards is an important topic of discussion in today's business world. Recent studies have shown that service-oriented companies tend to have more diverse boards than heavy industry sectors. Sectors such as construction, homebuilding, and oil and gas tend to have the lowest percentage of women on boards. Without a concerted effort to increase female employment, the gap between women on boards in heavy industries versus service sectors is likely to remain wide.

Service-oriented companies are leading the way in board gender diversity, according to a recent report published by Moody's. The study found that women hold nearly a third of board seats in service and consumer sectors, including retail, insurance, and consumer products. The data was driven by the high proportion of women on corporate boards in North America and Europe, where most of the companies analysed in these sectors are based.

However, it also found that heavy industry sectors such as construction, homebuilding, and oil and gas tend to have the lowest percentage of women on boards. External data indicates that a larger percentage of women work in service-oriented sectors than in heavy industry ones. Without a significant increase in female employment, the gap between women on boards in heavy industries versus service sectors is likely to remain wide.

In Europe, companies in business and consumer services have almost reached parity on their boards, with women occupying about half of the board seats in these sectors. But the vast majority of sectors globally are still far from approaching boardroom gender parity.

The report highlights the importance of diversity in boardrooms, as it leads to better decision-making and performance. Companies with diverse boards are more likely to understand the needs and perspectives of a broader range of stakeholders, including customers, employees, and investors. Additionally, diverse boards are better equipped to navigate complex and rapidly changing business environments.

In the services and consumer industries, the report found that out of 76 Moody's-rated companies in business and consumer services, the average number of women on boards was 28 percent.

In consumer products, out of 131 companies, the average representation of women on boards was 31 percent. In healthcare, out of 73 companies, women make up 29 percent of board members. In leisure, lodging, and entertainment, 42 companies were analysed, and 26 percent of board members were women.