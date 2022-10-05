Homeworld news

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry

"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

A blast hit a mosque in Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, the ministry's spokesman said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
