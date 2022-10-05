Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry

By Reuters

A blast hit a mosque in Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, the ministry's spokesman said.

"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)