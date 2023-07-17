Russia halts crucial wartime grain deal with Ukraine, raising food security concerns

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, disclosed the suspension of the deal during a conference call with journalists, citing unmet demands as the reason behind the decision. However, he assured that Russia would resume its participation in the agreement once their conditions were fulfilled.

Russia on Monday (July 17) announced that it has halted an unprecedented wartime grain deal with Ukraine. This deal had been instrumental in allowing grain to be sent from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, where the threat of hunger has been growing, exacerbated by soaring food prices that have plunged more people into poverty.

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said.

This suspension marks the end of a groundbreaking accord brokered last summer by the United Nations and Turkey, aimed at permitting the movement of food from the Black Sea region.

This agreement was initiated in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which took place nearly a year and a half before the recent announcement.

The implications of Russia's decision are deeply concerning, as many vulnerable nations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia heavily relied on the grain trade to alleviate the effects of food shortages and soaring prices. With the deal halted, these regions face even more significant challenges in tackling hunger and poverty.

The suspension of the agreement has triggered widespread concern among humanitarian organisations and countries that depend on the steady supply of grain from Ukraine.