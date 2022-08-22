Black Ribbon Day: History, significance and facts

By CNBCTV18.com

Europe-wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes or the Black Ribbon Day is observed every year on August 23.

The day is observed by European Union nations, Canada, United States and other countries in remembrance of the victims of mass execution under totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, during the Nazi and Fascist rules.

Black Ribbon day 2022: History and Significance

This day originated in the 1980s amidst the Cold War era. The refugee communities that migrated to Western countries such as the US and Canada marked this day to protest against the communist regime in Russia, which sparked the Revolution of 1989.

Markus Hess, a member of the Estonian Central Council in Canada, coined the term "Black Ribbon Day”, because a black ribbon was used during the protest. Since then, the commemoration of this day spread beyond North America.

It reached Europe, particularly the Baltic countries, and in 2010, the European Union officially recognised it.

The day is significant as it memorialises the suffering of people under oppressive rules while also educating the world about how totalitarian regimes wreaked havoc and brought nothing good.

Black Ribbon Day 2022: Facts

1. Millions of people died around the world because of communist and fascist leaders. Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin were two of history's most wicked leaders.

2. In 1933, Hitler was elected Chancellor of Germany. His tyrannical reign lasted until 1945. Nazis committed genocide against Jews under his leadership.

3. However, Jews were not the only ones who suffered, there were many others. Notably, over a million of Hitler's victims were children under the age of 18.

4. Joseph Stalin reigned over the Soviet Union from 1924 until his death in 1953. Stalinism was the name given to his policies in the communist regime. Even under his long leadership, countless people lost their lives.

