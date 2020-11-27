Business Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores Updated : November 27, 2020 11:04 AM IST Black Friday is projected to generate USD 10 billion in online sales, a 39 percent bump from the year-ago period, according to Adobe Analytics. Black Friday has remained the busiest day of the year, according to ShopperTrak, and is expected to hold that title again this year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.