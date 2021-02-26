'Black box' in Tiger Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck Updated : February 26, 2021 08:20 AM IST Currently, the event data recorders can only be accessed after a crash, with permission from a vehicle owner or by court order. Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply