Bill Gates tests Covid positive, experiencing mild symptoms

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The billionaire philanthropist further said that he will isolate himself until he is again healthy.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.