Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai and top corporate leaders celebrate India's Independence Day

By PTI

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey, he said.

America's top corporate leaders, including those of Indian origin, celebrated India's Independence Day and lauded the country's progress and growth over the past 75 years.

Happy Independence Day, India! We're commemorating 75 years with a special #GoogleDoodle celebrating family, community and the colourful kites that float in the skies every August 15, CEO, of Google, Sundar Pichai said.

Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO, said, What a proud moment for India as we celebrate 75 years as an independent nation. Born and raised in Rohtak, Haryana, my beloved homeland is still near and dear to my heart. I take great pride in India's transformation and achievements over the past 75 years, he said.

Renjen said India's growth and progress over the last decade have been remarkable. He said he came to the United States from India about 40 years ago, full of hope and expectation. As a young immigrant, working to assimilate and contribute to American society, I came to appreciate the values and interests the two countries have in common.

Asserting that he believes the next century will be an Indian century, he said he looks forward to India fulfilling its aspiration to be a leading country, a leading economy and taking its rightful place in the global leadership.

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said every time he visits India, he is struck by the people he meets, their creativity, innovation and drive to make the country a global hub for entrepreneurship.

It's exciting. And it's a powerful combination with the government's goal to make India robust global manufacturing and exports powerhouse and to promote digital and financial inclusion. We're proud to be part of India's story as we create new opportunities for Indian companies to grow as part of our global supply chain and expand our made-in-India exports to USD 10 billion each year by 2027, he said.

Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, said August 15 was a momentous occasion.

This year we mark 75 years of India's independence and indeed 75 years of US-India diplomatic ties. It is a momentous occasion to reflect on the great progress that has been made over the last 75 years. We also look forward to the next 75 years, as we see political, bureaucratic, industrial and people-to-people ties converge at a rapid pace, he said.

Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, said the occasion is an opportunity to partner together to create resilient supply chains in critical sectors.

FedEx, has been a part of India's growth story for nearly four decades. And we have witnessed significant progress in the US-India bilateral relationship. As the two largest democracies in the world, both countries have shared values, strong people-to-people ties, and are natural partners for economic engagement and cooperation, he said.

Boeing has a big vision for our relationship with India, said David Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing Company. Like so many business leaders, I am deeply impressed with the innovative spirit and energy of India's industry, said James Taiclet, Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin.