Bill Gates: Hope the world learns from the pandemic and is better prepared next time

Bill Gates said the timing of the Russia-Ukraine War is very unfortunate as money that would have otherwise be spent on the pandemic, vaccinations and rehabilitation is instead going towards countries shielding themselves from the fallout of the conflict.
"At meetings like the G7, where pandemic preparedness should be the top of the list, it's pushed down because of the dire circumstances around the war," he explained.
Gates, however, said he believes the world is rational enough to cobble a plan together. "There's lots of ideas out of India of what went well — ramping up vaccine manufacturing, the distribution, you know, getting money out to people who needed it. But we're, we're a little slower to focus on this than I would have expected," he added.