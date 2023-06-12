Big Japan sushi chain files $480,000 lawsuit against boy for licking soy bottles after losing billions

The video clip of the incident at Akindo Sushiro was shared widely in Japan after it first emerged on social media in January, sparking a copycat incidents and a new phenomenon called ‘sushi terrorism,’ meaning unhygienic actions at conveyor-belt sushi chains. Shares of Sushiro’s parent company crashed 4.8 percent on January 31 and the company suffered a loss of 16 billion yen.

Akindo Sushiro, a famous sushi chain, has sued a customer for 67 million yen (nearly $4,80,000) after a viral social media video showed him licking soy sauce bottles and plates. According to a Bloomberg report, the incident caused a drop in sales, number of customers and the company’s shares.

Besides, Japan’s public broadcaster has also reported that the customer, who is a high school student, licked his finger then touched a plate of sushi as it passed him on the conveyor belt.

Food & Life Cos, the parent company which owns Akindo Sushiro restaurant chain, has reportedly suffered a sharp fall in customers after the footage of this customer at a Sushiro outlet in central Japanese city of Gifu went viral.

The Bloomberg report also mentioned that this company had even filed a police report and received an apology from the boy. But, the damage had been done as the shares of Sushiro’s parent company fell 4.8 percent on January 31 and the company suffered a loss of 16 billion yen.

The video clip was shared widely in Japan after it first emerged on social media in January. In fact, the clip sparked a wave of copycat incidents and facilitated the rise of a new phenomenon called ‘sushi terrorism.’ This term is essentially used to refer to unhygienic actions at the country’s conveyor belt sushi chains, where customers pick dishes from a conveyor belt, reported CNN.

The situation became so dire that Akindo Sushiro has started to employ acrylic screens at some outlets to deter unhygienic actions on its conveyor belts. Japan’s largest conveyor-belt sushi chain has also contended that it would provide fresh seasonings and cutlery to customers who request it. Sushiro is seeking compensation from the student to recover additional costs of these services.

Reports suggest that other major conveyor belt sushi chains like Kura Sushi and Hamazushi are considering methods such as deploying artificial intelligence and cameras to thwart potential pranksters and sushi terrorism.