Big Japan sushi chain files $480,000 lawsuit against boy for licking soy bottles after losing billions

The video clip of the incident at Akindo Sushiro was shared widely in Japan after it first emerged on social media in January, sparking a copycat incidents and a new phenomenon called ‘sushi terrorism,’ meaning unhygienic actions at conveyor-belt sushi chains. Shares of Sushiro’s parent company crashed 4.8 percent on January 31 and the company suffered a loss of 16 billion yen.

Akindo Sushiro, a famous sushi chain, has sued a customer for 67 million yen (nearly $4,80,000) after a viral social media video showed him licking soy sauce bottles and plates. According to a Bloomberg report, the incident caused a drop in sales, number of customers and the company’s shares.

Besides, Japan’s public broadcaster has also reported that the customer, who is a high school student, licked his finger then touched a plate of sushi as it passed him on the conveyor belt.