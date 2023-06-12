CNBC TV18
Big Japan sushi chain files $480,000 lawsuit against boy for licking soy bottles after losing billions

Big Japan sushi chain files $480,000 lawsuit against boy for licking soy bottles after losing billions

Big Japan sushi chain files $480,000 lawsuit against boy for licking soy bottles after losing billions
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 8:15:22 PM IST (Published)

The video clip of the incident at Akindo Sushiro was shared widely in Japan after it first emerged on social media in January, sparking a copycat incidents and a new phenomenon called ‘sushi terrorism,’ meaning unhygienic actions at conveyor-belt sushi chains. Shares of Sushiro’s parent company crashed 4.8 percent on January 31 and the company suffered a loss of 16 billion yen.

Akindo Sushiro, a famous sushi chain, has sued a customer for 67 million yen (nearly $4,80,000) after a viral social media video showed him licking soy sauce bottles and plates. According to a Bloomberg report, the incident caused a drop in sales, number of customers and the company’s shares.

Besides, Japan’s public broadcaster has also reported that the customer, who is a high school student, licked his finger then touched a plate of sushi as it passed him on the conveyor belt.


Food & Life Cos, the parent company which owns Akindo Sushiro restaurant chain, has reportedly suffered a sharp fall in customers after the footage of this customer at a Sushiro outlet in central Japanese city of Gifu went viral.

