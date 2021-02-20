  • SENSEX
Biden's Indian-American cabinet choice runs into hot waters

Updated : February 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST

President Joe Biden's Indian-American nominee for a cabinet post is at risk of not getting the Senate's approval after a Democratic Senator announced he would not vote for her.
Joe Manchin said on Friday that he will oppose Neera Tanden's nomination to be the director of the powerful Office of Management and Budget citing her history of attacking leaders of both Democratic and Republican parties.
