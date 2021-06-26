Biden vows 'sustained' help as Afghanistan drawdown nears

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Biden faces strong criticism from some Republicans for pulling out of Afghanistan, even though President Donald Trump made the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all US forces by May 2021.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.30
|-49.05
|NTPC
|116.05
|-2.00
|HUL
|2,449.15
|-40.75
|Titan Company
|1,755.45
|-25.15
|Asian Paints
|3,003.25
|-39.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|-2.28
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|-1.67
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|-1.65
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|-1.52
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.30
|-49.05
|-2.28
|NTPC
|116.05
|-2.00
|-1.69
|HUL
|2,449.15
|-40.75
|-1.64
|Titan Company
|1,755.45
|-25.15
|-1.41
|Asian Paints
|3,003.25
|-39.65
|-1.30
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|0.0470
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1210
|-0.1520
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6699
|0.0011
|0.16