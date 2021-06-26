Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Biden vows 'sustained' help as Afghanistan drawdown nears

    Biden vows 'sustained' help as Afghanistan drawdown nears

    Profile image
    By AP | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Biden faces strong criticism from some Republicans for pulling out of Afghanistan, even though President Donald Trump made the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all US forces by May 2021.

    Biden vows 'sustained' help as Afghanistan drawdown nears
    Tags
    Next Article

    How technology can show way forward to improve governance in India

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50
    NTPC116.05 -1.95
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05
    NTPC116.05 -2.00
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05 -2.28
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50 -1.67
    NTPC116.05 -1.95 -1.65
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00 -1.52
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05 -2.28
    NTPC116.05 -2.00 -1.69
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75 -1.64
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15 -1.41
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65 -1.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.54400.04700.05
    Pound-Rupee103.1210-0.1520-0.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66990.00110.16
    View More