World Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions Updated : February 05, 2021 10:34 AM IST During his presidency, Trump portrayed refugees as a security threat and a drain on US communities as he took a series of measures to restrict legal immigration. Biden also rescinded several restrictive Trump policies, including a 2019 order that required US states and localities to consent to receive refugees.